English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
The shootings at the New Zealand mosques claimed the lives of 51 worshipers on March 15, 2019.
People take part in the "March for Love" at North Hagley Park on March 23, 2019, after the March 15 mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...
A film based on the terror attacks on Christchurch mosques in New Zealand that killed 51 people is to be directed by Egyptian filmmaker and academic Moez Masoud.
Titled Hello Brother, the film will follow a family facing death and destruction in Afghanistan who escape with their lives. Their story meshes with that of the recent attacks by a 28-year-old white supremacist on the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic center, reports variety.com.
The shootings at the mosques claimed the lives of 51 worshipers and were partly live-streamed on social media. The title of the project is based upon the words of one of the victims.
Masoud is a producer, Cambridge scholar and noted public speaker. His movie Clash was the opening film in Cannes' Un Certain Regard in 2016.
"In Christchurch, on March 15, the world witnessed an unspeakable crime against humanity. The story that Hello Brother will bring to audiences is just one step in the healing process, so that we might all better understand each other, and the root causes of hatred, racism, supremacy and terrorism," Masoud said.
Films covering terror attacks include Paul Greengrass' Netflix film July 22 and Norwegian helmer Erik Poppe's U - July 22, both about Norwegian neo-Nazi terrorist Anders Behring Breivik's massacre of 77 civilians in 2011.
Hello Brother is said to be the first confirmed project about the Christchurch shootings.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Titled Hello Brother, the film will follow a family facing death and destruction in Afghanistan who escape with their lives. Their story meshes with that of the recent attacks by a 28-year-old white supremacist on the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic center, reports variety.com.
The shootings at the mosques claimed the lives of 51 worshipers and were partly live-streamed on social media. The title of the project is based upon the words of one of the victims.
Masoud is a producer, Cambridge scholar and noted public speaker. His movie Clash was the opening film in Cannes' Un Certain Regard in 2016.
"In Christchurch, on March 15, the world witnessed an unspeakable crime against humanity. The story that Hello Brother will bring to audiences is just one step in the healing process, so that we might all better understand each other, and the root causes of hatred, racism, supremacy and terrorism," Masoud said.
Films covering terror attacks include Paul Greengrass' Netflix film July 22 and Norwegian helmer Erik Poppe's U - July 22, both about Norwegian neo-Nazi terrorist Anders Behring Breivik's massacre of 77 civilians in 2011.
Hello Brother is said to be the first confirmed project about the Christchurch shootings.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results