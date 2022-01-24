TKKS: Taapsee Pannu Laughs As Tahir Raj Answers If They 'Sanitised Lips' For Looop Lapeta Kiss Scene

Kapil Sharma will be hosting Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin this weekend on his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors will be seen promoting their upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Ahead of the episode, the comedy show released a teaser which shows Kapil asking them a couple of questions about their work. One of which was about their kiss scene in the movie.

Dubbing the kiss as ‘an exchange of oxygen’, Kapil asked Taapsee and Tahir if they ‘sanitised their lips’ before they kissed for the camera, owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. “Aapne apne hothon ko sanitise kiya ya ek doosre ka RT-PCR dekh ke hi (Did you sanitise your lips or was looking at each other’s RT-PCR report enough)…?” Kapil asked.

Tahir replied, “Taapsee ko oxygen dene ke liye mere ko koi RT-PCR inki dekhne ki zaroorat nahi hai, bhai. Kabhi bhi bula lo mereko (I don’t need to check Taapsee’s RT-PCR report before kissing her, call me anytime).” His reply left Taapsee in splits. Archana Puran Singh was also heard laughing behind the frame.

Looop Lapeta is based on the German experimental thriller Run Lola Run and is helmed by debutant director Aakash Bhatia. The Indian version of the time-looping film revolves around Savi, essayed by Taapsee, trying to save the life of her boyfriend Satya, played by Tahir, when he loses cash belonging to a mobster in a gambling bid. The film is skipping the theatrical run and streaming directly on Netflix.

Talking about the film, the Rashmi Rocket actress said, “Looop Lapeta is a film that will always be very close to my heart. I fell in love with the characters and the story the moment I read the script! The film is about the choices that Savi makes and how her decisions carve out her journey with the one she loves. A perfect combination of comedy and thriller, ‘Looop Lapeta’ will keep you at the edge of your seat, while you rejoice at the comical situation that Savi and Satya have gotten into. Can’t wait to bring this to audiences worldwide on Netflix."

