Kapil Sharma Asks Sajid Nadiadwala Why Didn’t He Launch Himself, Gets a Witty Reply

Providing us with the weekly dose of laughter, The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming episode features Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Nadiadwala along with actors Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Ahan Shetty. The promo of Saturday’s show was shared on Instagram and we are expecting it to be a bone-tickling one. During the promo, we see how Kapil and fellow comedians Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sudesh Lehri leave the Bollywood celebrities in splits.

Kapil, who is known for fielding witty questions to his guests, was seen asking Sajid that he is known for launching many actors in the Hindi cinema but considering his own good looks, why did he not think of launching himself in the film industry. Sajid responded to this question with his own wits and took a dig at Kapil saying, “Aapne kiya na apne aap pe kharcha (You’ve spent on yourself, right)." Sajid’s comment was directed towards Kapil’s debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in which he starred as the protagonist.

Responding to Sajid’s comment, Kapil clarified, “Wo behkaave me aa jata hai insaan kabhi kabhi (A person gets delusioned at times)."

Sajid is known for launching Tiger and Kriti in the Hindi cinema with their 2014 movie Heropanti. Since Tiger is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, Kapil asked Sajid, “Jab aapne Tiger ko launch kiya to Jackie dada ne kya kaha ke Tiger mera bacha hai ya Aaj se tera bacha hai Tiger (When you launched Tiger what did Jackie dada say? Tiger is my son or and from today Tiger is your son?)

Sajid replied to this by impersonating Jackie in his quintessential street dialect,"Bhidu mera kaam hai bacha paida karna, star tu bana." Tiger, who was standing next to Sajid, was seen enjoying the hilarious banter between Sajid and Kapil.

The upcoming episode will air on Sony Entertainment Television at 9.30 pm.

