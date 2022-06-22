TKSS: Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Team Fly to Vancouver for Canada Tour

Kapil Sharma and his show have gained immense love and fame over the years. The comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is not only loved by the Indian audience but globally as well. Now, to entertain their overseas fans, Kapil Sharma and his team have flown to Vancouver for their Canada tour on Tuesday. Kapil took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from the airport with his team.

In the photos, Kapil can be seen posing with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Anukalp Goswami and Rajiv Thakur. They are all smiles and look excited about the tour. He also added a selfie taken by Chandan in the series. The caption of the post read: “Flying to Vancouver now, can’t wait to meet our lovely fans in Canada.”

Take a look at his post here:

Kapil also shared a fun video on his Instagram Story showing the TKSS gang heading towards boarding the plane.

As soon as he uploaded the photo album, his friends poured in best wishes for the tour in the comments section. “Wish you a very very good luck,” wrote musician Lakhwinder Wadali.

The other TKSS members also shared a few glimpses of their journey as they flew to Canada. Krushna posted a series of selfies on his Instagram stories and wrote, “First post of our tour Canada, we are coming.” The selfie series taken at the airport first featured Kiku, followed by Chandan and Sumona.

Kiku Sharda also shared a reel of the team. He shot the clip inside the plane. The team looks happy. He added a track titled Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui from Khoobsurat film in the background. He captioned the video, “All set for the bombastic shows in Canada.”

The TKSS team will perform in Vancouver on June 25 and in Toronto on July 03.

