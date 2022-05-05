TKSS: Ranveer Singh Reacts To Kapil Sharma Flirting With Deepika Padukone, Says He Has A Revenge Plan

Ranveer Singh recently visited the Kapil Sharma show along with his Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-star Shalini Pandey to promote the upcoming social comedy. Kapil being an admirer of Ranveer Singh’s wife and actress Deepika Padukone couldn’t stop himself from asking about the Om Shanti Om actress. And Ranveer’s answer about actor Deepika Padukone’s well being left Kapil and everyone else in splits.

The promo clip posted by Sony on their official Instagram handle is a chunk from the episode that will air on Thursday night. As the clip starts, it sees Kapil asking Ranveer about Deepika. Soon after, Archana advises him to ask in a different tone, saying, “Bhabhi ji kaisi hain (How’s my sister-in-law)?” Ranveer responded, “10 sal se iski Deepu, Deepu main bhi dekh raha hu, isiliye jab Kapil ki shadi hui thi, maine kaha, ‘Baby, tu aur main saath chalenge’ (I have been seeing Kapil flirting with Deepika since a decade, so when he was getting married, I told her, Baby, you and I will go together).”

This answer by Ranveer Singh left everyone in splits. It comes in the reference to earlier episodes, as Kapil has often flirted with Deepika during her appearances on the show.

In another video posted by Sony on social media, we see the testimony of the Ladies Vs Ricky Behl star’s energy. During he episode, Ranveer Singh looked so energetic that he lifted Kapil Sharma to Archana Puran Singh in his arms as soon as he arrived on stage. He even asked Kapil to crack a joke on his energy, who said that he could even charge a cellphone by placing it on his palm. After cracking a joke on Ranveer, Kapil added that even Archana has a similar energy, saying, “neeche padi hai, thodi thodi leti rahti hain (she keeps on taking small pegs behind the table).”

During his show, Kapil also played a game with Ranveer. He asked the actor to say lines from old Bollywood films in Gujarati. When he was asked to translate the line, “Mangal ka khoon koi lemon soda nhi.. jo tharrrr se khola aur farrrrr se pee gaye,” as Ranveer essays the role of a Gujarati in the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the actor aptly translated it into his Jayeshbhai tone.

Before the launch of the trailer, Ranveer Singh talked about the movie and called it a ‘unique experience’. “Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a unique experience because it has pushed me into becoming a character with no reference point in Hindi cinema. Jayeshbhai is not your typical hero. He discovers heroism when he is pushed to the brink, and according to me, he is one of the most lovable heroes in Hindi cinema," he said.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. It will hit theatres worldwide on May 13, 2022.

