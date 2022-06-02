TKSS: Vikram Star Kamal Haasan Recalls Hilarious Incident From The Sets of Chachi 420; Watch

Kamal Haasan is on a promotional spree for his upcoming mystery actioner Vikram. And as a part of the campaign, he recently graced the much-loved Kapil Sharma Show, wherein the actor was witnessed engaging in the fun banter with the ace comedian. Now, most among the young generation started knowing Kamal Haasan through his iconic performance in the 1997 comedy film Chachi 420, in which the actor dresses up as a woman to stay close to his daughter. On Wednesday, Sony TV’s official Instagram account dropped a promo video of the upcoming episode, which gave a glance to the audience of what to expect from the comedy show. In the video, Kapil Sharma can be seen joking about Kamal Haasan’s transformation into a woman.

The video shows, Kapil jokingly asking the actor, “if someone tried to flirt with him when he changed his look and appeared in a saree? And Kamal Haasan’s reply to this will leave you in splits. The Vikram actor revealed that his transformation was so flawless that even his assistant director “started shaking” whenever his saree’s pallu fell. In the video, Kapil asked, “Sir joh dusre actors the wahan jaise Paresh Rawal unko toh pata tha ke saree ke andar Kamal Haasan, hain, par kya aisa nahi hua ke gaon ke kisi buddhe ne aap par line maarne ki koshish ki. Ki chichi badi…” (When Chachi 420 came, Paresh Rawal and the other actors were aware that it was you behind the saree but did anyone from the village, where you were shooting fell for you? That Chachi is very…”)

Listening to Kapil’s hilarious question not only the audience was left in splits, but also Kamal Haasan was laughing out loud. Then the actor revealed,”The assistant director came to tell me my dialogues. And then when I looked down, he started shaking. Because my saree’s pallu fell.” Hearing this even the show judge Archana Puran Singh burst into laughter, along with the host and audience. The comments section was flooded with the clapping, laughing, and heart-eye emoticons.

Coming back to Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial is slated to release on June 3. And apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. It also stars Suriya in a cameo and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

