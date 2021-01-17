News18 Logo

TMC MP Mahua Moitra to BJP Leaders Demanding 'Tandav' Ban: My Sentiments Not Fragile

Tandav

Tandav

Amid social media call to boycott 'Tandav' for hurting Hindu sentiments, TMC MP Mahua Moitra has stood by freedom of expression and speech.

Two politicians from the BJP have requested a ban on the recently released web series Tandav, alleging that the show has “disrespected Hindu gods.”

On Sunday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam lodged a complaint against the makers of Tandav at the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai, and urged authorities to take “strict action” against the actors, producers and director of the show.

BJP MP Manoj Kotak, meanwhile, wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, asking for a ban on Tandav and a regulatory authority for OTT platforms at large.

“It seems that the makers of Tandav are deliberately mocking Hindu Gods and disrespecting Hindu religious sentiments,” Kotak wrote.

Kotak claimed the lack of censorship on online platforms is leading to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments.

Now, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has reacted to BJP leaders' call for ban on Tandav in a tweet as she wrote, "Hello BJP- I’m Hindu. My sentiments neither so fragile nor do my gods have feet of clay that every second piece of creative expression can outrage or mock them. Don’t censor what we eat, what we watch & who we love (sic)."

She added, "First stop your Tandav on India’s soul BJP, not the one on screen (sic)!"

Meanwhile, 'Boycott Tandav' hashtag has been trending on social media for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.


