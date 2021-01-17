TMC MP Mahua Moitra to BJP Leaders Demanding 'Tandav' Ban: My Sentiments Not Fragile

Two politicians from the BJP have requested a ban on the recently released web series Tandav, alleging that the show has “disrespected Hindu gods.”

On Sunday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam lodged a complaint against the makers of Tandav at the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai, and urged authorities to take “strict action” against the actors, producers and director of the show.

Maharashtra: BJP MLA Ram Kadam lodges a complaint against the makers of web series Tandav at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods. "Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," he says. pic.twitter.com/ef5TDYpG5E — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021

BJP MP Manoj Kotak, meanwhile, wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, asking for a ban on Tandav and a regulatory authority for OTT platforms at large.

“It seems that the makers of Tandav are deliberately mocking Hindu Gods and disrespecting Hindu religious sentiments,” Kotak wrote.

Kotak claimed the lack of censorship on online platforms is leading to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments.

OTT Platforms having absolute freedom from censorship has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments which I strongly condemn.spoke to hon.@PrakashJavdekar ji & requested that OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India & we are fast moving in that direction. — Manoj Kotak (@manoj_kotak) January 16, 2021

Now, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has reacted to BJP leaders' call for ban on Tandav in a tweet as she wrote, "Hello BJP- I’m Hindu. My sentiments neither so fragile nor do my gods have feet of clay that every second piece of creative expression can outrage or mock them. Don’t censor what we eat, what we watch & who we love (sic)."

Hello BJP- I’m Hindu. My sentiments neither so fragile nor domy gods have feet of clay that every second piece of creative expression can outrage or mock them. Don’t censor what we eat, what we watch & who we love.https://t.co/mpbh9NbAfS via @IndianExpress — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 17, 2021

She added, "First stop your Tandav on India’s soul BJP, not the one on screen (sic)!"

First stop your Tandav on India’s soul BJP, not the one on screen! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 17, 2021

Meanwhile, 'Boycott Tandav' hashtag has been trending on social media for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.