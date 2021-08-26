It's a Boy! Nusrat Jahan, in News for 'Live-in' Marriage With Nikhil Jain, Delivers Baby in Kolkata Hospital

Popular Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has been blessed with a baby boy. The actress was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday, August 26. She visited South Kolkata’s Park Street area city hospital for a check-up early Wednesday morning.

Nusrat Jahan delivered the baby on Thursday (August 26) afternoon in a Kolkata hospital. Both Nusrat and her baby are doing fine.

Related: Photos of Actress and Politician Nusrat Jahan That Wowed All

Earlier in the day, Nusrat took to her Instagram account to share her picture from the hospital before her delivery.

Nusrat Jahan had tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain at a destination wedding ceremony in Turkey in 2019, attended by a select few. After winning the Lok Sabha Elections in 2019 on a TMC ticket, Jahan hosted a grand wedding reception at a five-star hotel in Kolkata which was attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee among other dignitaries. Nusrat issued the statement amid speculations of a rift in her marriage and reports that she was living separately and was pregnant.

Later, she claimed her marriage with Nikhil Jain was not a legal marriage but a live-in relationship as their wedding in Turkey did not have recognition in Indian law. Jahan, who is reportedly dating actor-assembly poll candidate Yash Dasgupta in recent times, said in a statement that since her marriage ceremony with Jain had taken place in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation, the marriage was invalid here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here