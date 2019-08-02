TMC MP Nusrat Jahan is Enjoying a Dreamy Honeymoon with Husband Nikhil Jain, See Pics

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is currently honeymooning with her husband Nikhil Jain at an undisclosed picturesque beach destination.

The 29-year-old actress-MP took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures of herself from the vacation. Sporting a white and black striped crop top, white lowers, red chooda (worn by newly-married women) and dark sunglasses, she shared the pictures with the caption, "Its better to have ur head in the clouds and know where u are.. paradise has nvr been abt places, it exists in moments, in connection, in flashes across time.. pic courtesy hubbilicious @nikhiljain09 (sic)."

Nikhil also shared a picture of himself looking into the tranquil expanse of his beautiful surroundings. Beach ready in all white, he captioned the picture, “#thenjaffair Sun Sea Sky @shangrilahotels . With my moon @nusratchirps.”

Nusrat won the Basirhat constituency earlier this year with 3.5 lakh votes, replacing the powerful TMC leader Idris Ali and beating BJP's Sayantan Basu and Congress's Quazi Abdur Rahim. However, her candidacy and subsequent victory have been tailed almost constantly by controversy, be it over the violence that ensued in her constituency post results, her clothes, selfies, wearing sindoor in Parliament or marrying into a Jain family and participating in Hindu rituals such as the Rath Yatra alongside CM Mamata Banerjee.

On the flak that she's received over her inter-faith marriage with Nikhil, she told News18 earlier, “Nobody else can take a call on my life. I judge people by their humanity. In Nikhil, I found a really nice human being and I took a call. It's nobody else's business. It is bizarre that we are still so stuck on communal lines.”

