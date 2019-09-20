TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty Dance Their Hearts Out During Durga Puja Celebrations

Days before Durga Puja, a video of first-time Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty dancing to a song as a tribute to Goddess Durga is making rounds on the Internet. West Bengal is gearing up for the pious days devoted to the ten-armed- Goddess from October 4th to 8th.

Taking to Facebook, Nusrat posted the video and captioned it as, "Here’s presenting the much-awaited #AsheyMaaDurgaShey, #ThePujoSong2019, sung by Rupankar Bagchi, #IshanMitra, Durnibar Saha, #Arnab (Bangladesh), #Mekhla, #Ikkshita, Winy Roy Rome and DOHAR."

She further adds, "Witness Mimi Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly and Nusrat Jahan dance to the beats of the song composed by Indraadip Das Gupta. Choreographed by Baba Yadav and directed by Raj Chakraborty this song is sure to become your favourite tune of this #DurgaPujo."

The video, released by Captain TMT, is being hailed as "a tribute to Maa Durga and her inner strength". The video has been viewed 1.7 million times since being posted.

Notably, Bengali film actress Subhashree Ganguly also features in the video along with the two actress-turned-politicians.

Political newbies Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty turned heads when they won West Bengal's Basirhat seat and Jadavpur for Trinamool Congress.

