TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Aka Sodhi Hints at His Return: 'Agar Rab Ki Marzi Hogi Toh...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, who opted out of the long-running television show in 2020, has hinted at his possible return to the popular sitcom. Gurucharan Singh played the role of Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC.

In a recent interview, Singh opened up about why he quit the show and whether he has any plans to make a comeback. “Well, my Dad had undergone surgery around the time I quit the show. There were a few other things I had to address and life went on,” Singh told ET Times.

After Singh’s departure from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), two actors have played the character. On this, Singh said, “I had met the one who replaced me before (Laad Singh) and told him that he should do it well as he has got a very plum assignment. I remember meeting him in a Gurdwara in Mumbai (Andheri, Four Bunglows). The other Sodhi (Balwinder Singh Suri) was in a way recommended by me; he used to work in our show in the Creative team and I suggested that he will do it aptly."

There were speculations that Gurucharan Singh exited the show due to delays in his payment, however, the actor chose to remain tight-lipped on the issue. “Hum pyaar mohabbat se aage badhna pasand karna chahte hain (I want to move forward with love and respect.). There are some other reasons I don’t want to talk about."

When asked if he plans on returning to the show, Singh said, “God knows, I don’t know. Agar rab ki marzi hogi toh (If God wishes) I will return. But nothing as such for now. Last time too, I hadn’t expected or planned, it just happened."

