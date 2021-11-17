TMKOC Actor Nidhi Bhanushali Flaunts Midriff in Saree; Fans Approve Her New Avatar

Even though Nidhi Bhanushali, who essayed the role of Sonu Bhide in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has quit the show, she often makes headlines due to her stunning Instagram posts. From road trips and mountain treks to surfing videos, her Instagram feed chronicles her life as a travel enthusiast. She keeps her fans updated about her life by sharing details of her adventures. Not just her travel diaries but Nidhi’s stunning looks, from the dreadlocks to the bikini avatar, everything makes news.

Recently, the actor shared a photo of herself in a never-seen-before avatar, and in no time, the post went viral. In the clicks, Nidhi had donned a floral saree and she looked gorgeous as ever. The actor had teamed it up with a simple white crop top, which was styled as a blouse. Nidhi opted for a belt to wrap around her waist, giving it a more trendy look. She further accessorised her outit with multi-colour bangles and a locket. Nidhi had styled her tresses in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. The actor flaunted her midriff abs as she struck a pose for the camera. Apart from the new avatar, her infectious smile is too adorable to miss.

In a post on Tuesday, November 16, Nidhi had shared a solo click and another one with a friend. She captioned the post, “Don’t ask why.”

Check out the post:

Nidhi’s fans were shocked and impressed at the same time, as they had never seen the actor sporting a saree. “Beauty is just one of the beautiful features you have,” wrote a user, while many called her, “Gorgeous.” Apart from her look, what grabbed the attention of her fans was the backdrop of the snaps, which was a gym. People wondered why Nidhi went to the gym all decked up in a saree. “She is in the gym wearing saree, I think she is doing leg day,” a user commented.

