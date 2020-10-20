Sunayana Fozdar, the new Anjali Bhabhi of popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, wants to entertain people in her own way and make her own place in the show. However, on being compared with old Anjali Bhabhi aka Neha Mehta, she said that she is not here to replace anyone. Sunayana asserted that she wants the audience to give her a chance and to love her.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “I believe everyone deserves a chance, I cannot become Neha Ji (actor Neha Mehta) but I will entertain people as Sunayana.”

When asked about being compared to Neha, she said, “I am here because of my fans that is why I don’t ignore anyone. There are some people who say your voice is a certain way and other such things. There are various kinds of comparisons.” She also added that she knows, she will be compared because TMKOH is a very popular show and people have really appreciated the character.

She also told that she believes it is the audience’s right to give an artist good or bad feedback. Whatever fame they get is because of the audience. Interestingly, Sunayana also appreciates the negative feedback as it helps her work on the character.

Neha left the TMKOH after the lockdown and hinted that everything was not going well with her on the show. Earlier in an interview with another website, the actress said that sometimes silence is the best answer, adding that if the matter is dug into the details, nobody will admit that he/she is wrong.

However, she also expressed her wish to return to the show if some changes were made. She even approached the producer of TMKOH but he turned down the request as Sunayana had already started shooting with them by then.