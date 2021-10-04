TMKOC Actor Tanmay Vekaria on Ghanshyam Nayak's Death: 'Nattu Kaka Was in Pain, Couldn't Drink Water'

Veteran actor Ghanashyam Nayak, best known for his work as Nattu Kaka on the popular sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", passed away on Sunday after a long battle with cancer, producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed. The actor, who was in his late 70s, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Now, his TMKOC co-star Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagga, who had maximum scenes with Nayak on the show, has spoken about the late actor and shared that he was in a lot of pain since the last two three months.

“He was in a lot of pain since the last 2-3 months and I feel now he is in a better place. I would often speak to his son and he would tell me that he was in immense pain and had become cranky because of it. He was not able to gulp, eat or even drink water. He was going through a lot, so in a way now he is in the safe hands of God. May his soul rest in peace," Tanmay told ETimes.

Remembering Ghanshyam Nayak, Tanmay shared, “I would always remember Ghanshyam ji as one of the pure souls that I’ve ever met in my life. I don’t think I will ever meet a person like him ever. He was a very simple person and I never saw him ever talking ill about anyone."

Nayak appeared in nearly 100 Hindi and Gujarati films, apart from featuring on more than 300 TV serials. The veteran actor was also known for his work in the Gujarati theatre.

Earlier this year, during his chemotherapy, Nayak had shot for a special episode of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah". He is survived by his wife and three children.

