TMKOC Actors Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat Dating; BTS' RM Has Sweet Response for Indian ARMY

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have always remained tight-lipped about their personal lives choosing to focus on their work. But now it is learnt that actors Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Ji in the long-running comedy show, and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, are dating in real life. Earlier, their Instagram exchanges had fueled speculations about a blossoming romantic relationship but the talks eventually died down. Now a report confirms that despite an age difference of nine years, Munmun and Raj are in love with each other.

South Korean band BTS’ leader RM or Kim Namjoon recently engaged with fans or ARMY as they call themselves on the social media platform Weverse and responded to two Indian fans among many others. One of the fans expressed that ever since they have known RM, they have become a better person, and called him an amazing person with extraordinary talents. They also added that they wish to hold his hand to imbibe his positive spirit.

A long list of Bollywood actors are collaborating with artists from other film industries in India and vice versa. This is not only a new trend that widens their respective pan-India appeal but could also be a big game-changer from the box office point of view. We take a look at how cross-industry collaborations are coming along in upcoming films.

Nia Sharma, who recently stunned fans with her surprise entry and shocking exit from the Bigg Boss OTT house, is making headlines for her scintillating dance moves in her newly released music video “Do Ghoont,” which released on Monday. While the song has nothing new to offer in terms of music, Nia has managed to set the screen on fire.

After becoming a child sensation overnight for the song Bachpan Ka Pyaar, Sahdev Dirdo is again under the spotlight, and this time for singing Money Heist’s theme song, Bella Ciao. Another video of the 10-year-old has gone viral where he can be heard crooning the popular track. He is donning a casual white t-shirt and just like the previous song, he has added his signature style to the track. The video is already gaining popularity and currently has more than 54,000 likes on Instagram.

