TMKOC Actress Sunayana Fozdar Grooves in a Hot Pink Saree to Shershaah’s Song

Actress Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the role of Anjali bhabhi in popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently took to Instagram to share a video wherein she is seen flaunting her pink saree to Shershaah’s song Raatan Lambiyan. Sharing the video she captioned it, “मौसम का ग़ुरूर तो देखो तुमसे मिलकर आया हो जैसे ☺️.”

The speculation around the return of actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been rife ever since she left the show in 2017. There have also been reports that the makers have been looking for someone to replace Disha. The viewers and the cast of the show have been curious about whether or not Disha would be making a comeback on the show. Sunayana, in a recent interview, was asked about taking on Disha’s role instead.

“I’ve never considered playing Dayaben. I could have moulded myself as I have already played a crazy character in Belan Wali Bahu. Not like Dayaben of course, but it was another crazy thing," Sunayana told Koimoi.

She continued, “I think I love her character (Dayaben), who doesn’t? I don’t want to say no because never say never. As an actor, you should never say that. Now that I’m playing Anjali, mujhe kuch aur sochna bhi nai hai (I don’t want to think about anything else). I’m very happy playing that character. I feel there’s a lot I can offer to that character. So, there’s a lot more to explore since I’ve just been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 6-7 months.”

