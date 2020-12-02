TMKOC Claims Highest Spot Among Most Searched Indian Films and TV Shows in 2020

This year has certainly witnessed a massive leap in trends and online searches. The COVID-19 pandemic kept families in the country rather busy with finding entertainment at home. A manifold spike has been observed in users searching for several different topics, majorly on TV shows and movies this year.

Here’s a quick recap of the top movies and TV shows searches this year, in case you missed updates:

At number 10, there is Indian series, Mirzapur, that has taken the nickname, ‘Game of Thrones of India’. This year, the long-awaited second season of the gritty tale from India’s hinterland rounded off the list.

Shakuntala Devi stood at number nine. The lead played by Vidya Balan immortalised the character of the fast speaking and quick thinking mathematical genius.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva, Shradha Kapoor, and Nora Fattehi, Street Dancer 3D came in at the number eight spot. The dance film directed by Remo D'Souza managed to conclude its theatrical run early this year.

One of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss delayed its current season due to the pandemic. No wonder fans couldn’t resist digging in deep, also searching for content from the previous seasons as well. The show has the seventh most searched title of the year and is currently airing its 14th season.

Tiger Shroff’s latest action release Baaghi 3 came in at the sixth spot. The film’s theatrical run started off with a bang but ended abruptly because of the pandemic. The film ended up with much less at the box office than what was anticipated of it. The new and improved Kapil Sharma Show registered the number five spot on the list.

The return of popular Indian mythological shows on television during the nationwide lockdown turned out to be a masterstroke. The list includes Ramayan at number four spot and Mahabharat at the number two spot.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final swansong, Dil Bechara stands at number 3. The romantic drama broke viewership records as the streaming platform claimed inless than 24 hours after the release.

In spite of all the controversies that surrounded them, Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma continues to rule the fans’ hearts claiming the top spot on the list. Audiences have kept up with the popular sitcom as it provided some laughs during the lockdown blues.