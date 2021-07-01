TMKOC: Did You Know Dilip Joshi was Asked to Choose Between Jethala and Champaklal?

Dilip Joshi, who is known for his character Jethalal in the daily soap Tarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashmah, has opened up about his initial struggle in the industry and how TMKOC changed things for him. In an interview with Sony, Dilip Joshi said that he was jobless for more than a year. “Before working in the Tarak Mehta show, I was jobless for a year and a half after my previous show ran its full course."

Speaking about how TMKOC happened, Dilip Joshi said that he was quite excited after the show’s director, Asit Modi, told him about the daily soap. “I was excited when Asit told me that he is making a show. I was asked to choose between the characters of Jethalal and Champaklal," the actor added. Can you believe it? We can’t.

On choosing between Jethala and Champaklal, Dilip Joshi said that he told Asit that he would hardly look like Champaklal.

“Although the caricature of Jethalal was different too, lean with charlie moustache, Asit assured me that whatever character I choose, I will do good," he said.

When asked about the struggle he had to go through before becoming a household name through TMKOC, Dilip Joshi said, “The film industry is an insecure line, where one hit role doesn’t mean that you will have a successful career." The 53-year-old actor added that during that phase he was unable to think what should he do next at that point in his career. “But with the grace of God, I found this serial (Tarak Mehta)," he added.

