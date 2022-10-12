TMKOC: Disha Vakani's Brother Mayur Vakani Calls Reports of Her Throat Cancer 'Baseless Rumours'

While Disha Vakani’s fans have been waiting for her comeback in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, everyone was left shocked and upset after a recent report claimed that the actress is suffering from throat cancer. However, Disha’s Sundar Veera aka Mayur Vakani has now rubbished all these reports and has called them ‘baseless’.

“Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Every day we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these,” Mayur told E-Times.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi in TMKOC also shared that the reports are not true. “I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don’t think this is true. Agar aisa kuch hota toh pata chalta. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter’s kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours,” she said.