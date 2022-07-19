TMKOC Fame Aradhana Sharma Makes Her Big Screen Debut, Opens Up About Working With Vikram Bhatt

Splitsvilla fame Aradhana Sharma has finally made her Bollywood debut with Juda Hoke Bhi after appearing in a number of television shows. The actress, who first appeared on the MTV reality show, shot to fame after doing a cameo in the popular television comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress has now ventured into the film industry with Vikram Bhatt’s Juda Hoke Bhi. Recently, the actress has opened up about her experience of working with the filmmaker.

In a conversation with ETimes, Aradhana revealed, “Working with him (Vikram Bhatt) was truly amazing. His experience says it all and the way he works is mesmerizing. There's so much hard work and creativity he has shown in this film. It was an enjoyable and learning experience while working on this movie. I look forward to working with him in the future.”

Not just this, but earlier also, the actress also shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram revealing her excitement and happiness to see herself on the big screen for the first time.

Aradhana has shared clippings from her debut film which she recorded in the theatre while watching the film. In the clip, the actress can be seen playing the role of a nurse. She also shared a few stills from the scene to share the shades of her character in the film. The actress has even penned a long note to express her feelings. She wrote, “It's the little things in life that count. (sic) Cinema has always been something that I was passionate about, and watching myself on the big screen for the very first time was like a dream come true. I am so overwhelmed to share with you this amazing project that I am a small part of Judaa Hoke Bhi.”

She further extended gratitude to the filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and the director who cast her for Juda Hoke Bhi.

Talking about Judaa Hoke Bhi, the horror film has been written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film that casts Akshay Oberoi and Aindrita Ray in lead roles has been jointly produced by Loneranger Productions and Houseful Motion Pictures.

