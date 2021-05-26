TMKOC Fame Bhavya Gandhi Calls His Late Father a ‘Hero’ in His Latest Insta Post

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Bhavya Gandhi aka former Tapu took to his social media handle to share a throwback picture with his father Vinod Gandhi. The father-son duo looks amazing in this picture as they pose for the camera. In the picture, While Bhavya can be seen in a maroon three-piece suit, his father opted for a white 2-piece suit. The actor simply captioned the post as ‘Hero’. Bhavya, who recently lost his father due to COVID-19, keeps sharing heartwarming pictures and posts dedicated to him.

A couple of days ago, Bhavya accounted for complications and the battle of his father against the deadly virus through a social media post. In a series of notes, he mentioned that how his dad fought with the virus till his last breath. Bhavya’s father tested Covid-19 positive on April 9 and was on proper medication and under doctors’ observation since then. He also wrote that his father used to take care of himself a lot before and after COVID, but he still got the virus. He urged everyone to take utmost care of themselves and take the Covid vaccine. The young actor called his father ‘the reason for everything great and good in his life.

Bhavya also thanked Sonu Sood, doctors, the medical staff, and his friends who stood by him and helped him during his tough phase.

After the post was shared, Bhavya’s friends and fans had also extended their condolences. TV actress Reem Sameer Shaikh and Avika Gaur also commented on the post.

Bhavya played the character of Tipendra Lal Gada aka Tappu in TMKOC. He left the show in the year 2017 and since then he has been away from the small screen. He did the show for close to 9 years, however, he quit the show as there was no growth in the character. The actor has recently done some Gujarati films.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here