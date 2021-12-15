TMKOC Fame Dilip Joshi's Daughter Flaunts Grey Hair on Wedding; Karan Johar Says His Home 'No Covid Hotspot'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed Sanjay Kapoor’s Juhu building and declared it as a containment zone after the actor’s wife Maheep Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19. According to reports, everyone who has come in contact with Sanjay and Maheep is being traced and tested. Their RTPCR reports are awaited. Prior to this, BMC had sealed Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora’s respective buildings after they had tested positive. Their close friend Seema Khan, too, contracted the virus. This comes days after Kareena attended a party at Karan Johar’s residence to celebrate the 20 years of their iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

At the red carpet of Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in Los Angeles, which is set for release in India on Dec 16, Tom Holland was speaking to the press when close by Zendaya arrived at the red carpet of the event and posed for the official pictures. She opted for a nude shade high slit gown with webs all over. It grabbed attention because not only was it a theme of the movie but a hint of her love for Tom. As she arrived slaying it with her style all eyes paused on her. There were loud cheers and claps and Tom got distracted towards it as he says, “I think Zendaya just showed up. It is definitely Zendaya."

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making the headlines for the last couple of weeks and all for the wrong reasons. Her name has cropped up in a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress was most recently called in for questioning in the case on December 8 after she was stopped from flying abroad by the ED officials at a private airport in Mumbai. However, the actress has resumed work on the professional front, amid these controversies. Jacqueline has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and John Abraham’s Attack in the pipeline. She will also be seen in an adaptation of The Comedy of Errors.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati Joshi got married recently to Yashowardhan Mishra and the event was graced by the entire TMKOC cast. Her wedding pictures have melted everyone’s hearts, especially Niyati’s heartwarming photos with her father. However, another thing that has caught everyone’s attention is the star daughter’s grey hair.

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her long-time beau Vicky Jain in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday, December 14. After the three days long wedding festivities, Ankita took to her official Instagram account to share the best moments from her marriage to Vicky. Dressed in a beautifully embroidered golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra with heavy jewellery, the bride looked nothing short of heavenly. In the first picture, the Pavitra Rishta actress and Vicky can be seen facing each other while holding hands.

