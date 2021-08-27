TMKOC Fame Munmun Dutta Has a Perfect Message for Her 'Haters' on Instagram

Television actor Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer in the hit television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), recently resumed shooting for the show. The actor had not shot with the team of Taarak Mehta for some time which led to speculations that she was no longer a part of the show.

As she began filming, the actress took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude to her well-wishers as well as her haters. Munmun shared a boomerang of her flashing her million-dollar smile and wrote, “Thank you all… especially to my well wishers… and haters too."

Munmun Dutta’s post comes days after TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that she resumed the shooting. “Munmun is a part of our team for many years and all these talks about her quitting were false. She has resumed shooting for the show and you will see her soon. There were no issues and we are all fine and focussing on our work," he told TOI.

According to a report in ET Times, it was stated that the makers had intentionally kept Munmun Dutta away from the show by asking writers to not include her in the current storyline after she had allegedly used a casteist slur in one of her videos, which led to a controversy and a case was filed against her.

