TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhansuhali's Unseen Pic Goes Viral as Fans Spot People Kissing in the Background

Actress Nidhi Bhanushali rose to fame by playing Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. On Tuesday, the actress turned a day older and her co-star Kush Shah, who plays Goli in the show, took to Instagram to wish her with a series of pictures. In one of the pictures, we saw the former TMKOC actress posing for the camera. However, eagle-eyed fans caught a strange scene in the background. Fans took to Kush’s comment section to ask whether two people were kissing in the background of Nidhi’s picture.

Kush shared many quirky pictures of the actress to wish her on her birthday. In one of the pictures from years ago, a younger Nidhi can be seen posing. Whereas two people in the background can be seen hugging or kissing. Kush captioned the pictures, “Unseen Footage Of Nidhi Bhanusali. Happy Birthday."

The comment section quickly filled with people asking questions about the picture. Even their TMKOC colleague Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita Reporter, commented, “@kush345 3rd pic…ppl r too curious to know bata de yaar kaun hai woh (tell us who are they)(sic).”

Meanwhile, Nidhi has currently left acting and is pursuing a Master’s degree. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running show on Indian television. It is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar and Malav Rajda. The show also stars Sailesh Loda, Munmun Dutta, Sunayna Fozdar, and Amit Bhatt among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here