TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Does Sexy Hair Flip While Surfing in Breathtaking Shots; See Pics

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali, who played Sonu Bhide in the popular sitcom, sent the internet into a tizzy as she introduced her adventurous avatar to fans. The actress took to Instagram to share a bunch of pics from her fun holiday.

Nidhi shared three very breathtaking shots of herself surfing. In the first photo, she simply smiles, while in the second, she swims. In the third one, she does a dramatic hair flip. Sharing the photos, Nidhi wrote, “The other day, spent some time in water just capturing a few shots of the mermaid @_ninosaur. These days it’s become a little hard to find time to shoot as much as I would love to but the passion remains the same."

An avid social media user and a travel junkie, Nidhi Bhanushali often treats her fans to intriguing clicks from her trips. A few days back, Nidhi had shared a video of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “Agar jannat hai zami pe kahin, yahin hai. #Kashmir #DiaryOfTheGadaboutPilgrims." Fans dropped heart emoticons on the post. One of the fans commented, “Wow it’s so enchanting." Another commented, “Sonu g looking very well." A third user commented, “U look great." “Living life in full size," wrote a fan.

Advertisement

Talking about the show, started in 2008, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom on television by episode count. The show is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. Apart from Sunayana Fozdar and Shailesh Lodha, the show sees Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani and Amit Bhatt in pivotal roles among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.