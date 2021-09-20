TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Shares Stunning Selfie in Dreadlocks From Her Trip to the Mountains

Actress Nidhi Bhanushali rose to fame by playing Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress quit the show in 2019 to pursue her higher studies but is still very popular among fans. Nidhi often shares glimpses of her life on social media. Her videos and pictures quickly go viral. Recently, Nidhi shared a stunning selfie from her trip to the Himalayan mountains. The picture grabbed a lot of attention from fans and quickly grabbed headlines.

In the selfie, Nidhi can be seen smiling in front of a scenic location. She wore a blue shirt and flaunted her dreadlocks. She also shared a video with her pet dog as well as glimpses of her trip. Take a look:

Recently, a video of her doing an underwater dance with her friend went viral. In the video, she could be seen dancing with her friends and exploring the local markets of the place. In another scene, she could be seen doing a handstand on the beach. The caption of the video read, “Cake - Love You Madly (unofficial video) A video of highlights from the land of Calamari and Tequila sunrises. The song belongs to the album Comfort Eagle."

Nidhi, who is a travel enthusiast, recently shared pictures from Kashmir and Ladakh which overlooked gorgeous mountains. The same group of friends also accompanied her on the trip. She also shared a picture in her new look, which featured her having dreadlocks.

She also shared a Reel video from the trip and captioned it with cloud emojis. In the video, Nidhi can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the place.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running show on Indian television. It is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar and Malav Rajda. The show also stars Sailesh Loda, Munmun Dutta, Sunayna Fozdar, and Amit Bhatt among others.

