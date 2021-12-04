TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhanushali's Hilarious Photo With Kush Shah Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Goli Beta Masti Naaai'

Nidhi Bhanushali, who rose to fame by playing Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quit the show in 2019 to pursue her higher studies but is still very popular among fans. The actress often shares glimpses of her life on social media and her latest photo is breaking the internet. She shared a photo with Kush Shah, popular for playing Goli on the long-running sitcom. In the photo, she can be seen hugging him from the back while the latter holds a broom.

She captioned the picture as, “The aftermath of things."

Fans of TMKOC took to the comment section to leave hilarious comments. One fan wrote, “Goli beta masti naaai", whereas another wrote, “Tappu be like : thukra ke mera pyar mera intkaam dekhegi😂😂"

A couple of months back, she shared a stunning selfie from her trip to the Himalayan mountains. The picture grabbed a lot of attention from fans and quickly grabbed headlines. In the selfie, Nidhi can be seen smiling in front of a scenic location. She wore a blue shirt and flaunted her dreadlocks. She also shared a video with her pet dog as well as glimpses of her trip.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running show on Indian television. It is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar and Malav Rajda. The show also stars Sailesh Loda, Munmun Dutta, Sunayna Fozdar, and Amit Bhatt among others.

