TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhanushali's Underwater Dance Video in Bikini Goes Viral

Actress Nidhi Bhanushali rose to fame by playing Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress quit the show in 2019 to pursue her higher studies but is still very popular among fans. Nidhi often shares glimpses of her life on social media. Her videos and pictures quickly go viral. Recently, one of Nidhi’s friends shared a video of their group enjoying their vacation. A little into the video, Nidhi can be seen dancing underwater to the song ‘I don’t want to wonder if this is a blunder’ by Cake.

In the video, Nidhi can be seen wearing a black bikini and dancing underwater. There are also clips of her dancing with her friends and exploring the local markets of the place. In another scene, she could be seen doing a handstand on the beach. The caption of the video read, “Cake - Love You Madly (unofficial video) A video of highlights from the land of Calamari and Tequila sunrises. The song belongs to the album Comfort Eagle."

Nidhi, who is a travel enthusiast, recently shared pictures from Kashmir and Ladakh which overlooked gorgeous mountains. The same group of friends also accompanied her on the trip. She also shared a picture in her new look, which featured her having dreadlocks.

She also shared a Reel video from the trip and captioned it with cloud emojis. In the video, Nidhi can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the place.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running show on Indian television. It is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar and Malav Rajda. The show also stars Sailesh Loda, Munmun Dutta, Sunayna Fozdar, and Amit Bhatt among others.

