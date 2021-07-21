TMKOC Fame Priya Ahuja Gets Trolled For Photoshoot, Husband Malav Rajda Responds

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the most popular shows on television. Even after so many years, the sitcom continues to get the same love and attention from the audience. It has also managed to maintain its rank in the TRP charts too. But recently, TMKOC fame Priya Ahuja, who is popular for essaying the role of Rita Reporter in the show, was trolled after she posted a picture that exposed her bra strap. The snap was clicked by her husband and director of the sitcom, Malav Rajda.

Sharing the photo, the actress captioned it, "Whatever is good for your soul, just do that." Unfortunately, the picture did not go down well and many shamed her for exposing the bra strap. Some even stooped low and asked the actress to reveal her breasts.

One such comment from a user came into Malav’s attention and he gave a befitting reply. He came to his wife’s defence and lashed out at the user for the indecent comment. "Apni maa ya behen ko bhi bol ke dekh, dekh zara kya react karte hain (Say this to your mom and sister, see how they react to your statement)," wrote Malav.

After her pregnancy, Priya has been away from the show for quite a while. The actress did not travel with her husband and son, Ardaas, to Gujarat, where the outdoor shoot of the sitcom was done as Maharashtra was in lockdown. Luckily, as things are gradually getting back to normal, the cast and crew have returned to Mumbai. The normal shooting in the popular Gokuldham society has been resumed.

Recently the actors of the show are making headlines after getting trolled on social media. Earlier Munmun Dutta was trolled for using a casteist slur in a YouTube video. Later, issuing an apology, Dutta blamed the 'language barrier' for her ignorance.

