TMKOC Fame Priya Ahuja, Malav Rajda Renew Wedding Vows; Nidhi Bhanushali, Kush Shah Join Celebrations

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja and her husband Malav Rajda decided to remarry on their tenth wedding anniversary. The couple marked a decade of their marriage by renewing their wedding vows. Priya, who plays Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, shared several pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram handle. The celebration saw several cast and crew members from TMOKOC in attendance.

“Fairytales do come true,” Priya wrote along with the clicks. Malav commented, “I would marry you every 10 years.” One can also see their son Ardaas Rajda in the photos. Both Priya and Malav were colour coordinated in pastel shades and looked made for each other.

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actors Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani, Samay Shah, Ambika Ranjankar, Kush Shah, Mandar Chandwadkar, Azhar Shaikh, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and Nidhi Bhanushali were among the guests. They all posed for a lovely group picture with Priya and Malav on stage.

Priya Ahuja had her Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on Friday. Priya originally tied the knot with Malav in 2011.

While speaking to ETimes about renewing the wedding vows, Malav recently said that at first, he was skeptical about how people would react to it but once they started sending out invites, people showered them with love and warmth. He shared that the couple wanted to travel abroad because they hadn’t gone for a vacation for while, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the travel restrictions washed away their trip. Malav said that it was Priya who came up with the idea to renew wedding vows to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Priya mentioned that the couple wanted to enjoy their anniversary and spend quality time with their close people after all everybody had faced their share of problems during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I came up with the idea as I wanted to make it a happy day for all of us,” she said.

