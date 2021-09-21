TMKOC Fame Sonalika Joshi's Pic Goes Viral; Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Video From Maldives

Sonalika Joshi, who is popular for playing the role of Madhavi Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah (TMKOC), is making headlines for an old photoshoot. TMKOC fans mostly know Sonalika as Madhavi — a simple housewife in the show who also runs her aachaar-papad business. However, the viral pictures showing Sonalika smoking a beedi have taken her followers by surprise. Known for her traditional attire in TMKOC, the pictures from her old photoshoot have presented a different side of the actor. Sonalika is wearing a colourful and funky outfit which includes a boho jacket. Her look is enhanced by her short hair.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback slow-motion video of herself from her trip to the Maldives. In the video, the actress can be seen doing hair flip in the water. She has sported a shimmery bikini top and sarong. “Mentally Here," the actress wrote alongside the video with a dolphin emoji.

Model and actress Divya Agarwal recently grabbed headlines when she won Bigg Boss OTT. Hosted by Karan Johar, the controversial reality show took the digital path and streamed on the OTT platform zoom. The finalists of the show included Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehejpal. Divya, who had also won Ace of Space is also known for her adorable relationship with Varun Sood. The couple have been dating for about three years and often make appearances on each other’s social media. Now, in a recent interview, Divya was asked abut her marriage plans with Varun.

Netizens are demanding actor Pratik Gandhi’s arrest and ban on Twitter after the trailer of his Bollywood debut film, Bhavai, dropped online. Last week, the makers had also changed the title of the film to “Bhavai" from “Ravan Leela (Bhavai)". In the Hardik Gajjar directorial, set against the backdrop of Bhavai, a popular folk theatre form from Gujarat, Pratik Gandhi plays Rajaram Joshi, a stage artist who essays the role of Raavan in a Ram Leela presentation, the traditional performance of the Ramayana.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and TV actress Pavitra Punia stepped out in the city and was snapped outside a salon. While interacting with paparazzi, the actress spoke on Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, other contestants, and revealed that she is very much excited to watch Bigg Boss 15. Talking about the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla, Pavitra said that it is still difficult to digest that the actor is no more. The TV star shared that she has not spoken to Shehnaaz because the latter needs peace at this time. Pavitra further said that she wants Shehnaaz to return to normal life as soon as possible because she believes Sidharth would want it as well.

