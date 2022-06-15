TMKOC Fans Are Disappointed With Makers, Accuse Them of Playing With Their Emotions

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been eagerly waiting for Dayaben for a long time now. Disha Vakani, who used to play the role of Daya Jethalal Gada is on indefinite maternity leave since 2017. While the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi has already confirmed that the news Dayaben will be introduced soon, looks like fans are now finding it difficult to wait for their favourite on-screen comic character.

In the latest episode of the show, Sundar Veera made a false promise and told the members of Gokuldham society that Dayaben will soon return. However, the recent promo depicts how Jethalal reacts when he gets to know that Daya is now coming back to Mumbai anytime soon. He then gives an ultimatum to Sundar asking him to bring back Dayaben in two months. “Jetha has set a deadline and given an ultimatum Will Daya return in 2 months?” the caption of the promo reads.

Soon after the promo was shared, several fans took to the comment section and accused the makers of playing with fans’ emotions. They also asked them to bring back Dayaben soon. “Soo guys hum sbko phir se pagal bna diya in logo ne. Finally, Daya is not coming,” one of the fans wrote with regard to the current plot of the show. Referring to the promo’s caption, another social media user commented, “Actually this deadline is given by fans to you guys (makers) ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

Earlier this month, the sitcom’s producer Asit Modi confirmed that Dayaben will soon return to the show and added that the hunt for the same is currently underway. “Dayaben, the character, is all set to return, but it’s not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha’s replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon,” he told E-Times.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.