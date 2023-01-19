TMKOC Jethalal's Hilarious Pitch on Shark Tank 2 Leaves Aman Gupta in Splits; Video Goes Viral

Shark Tank India 2 is growing popular among the audience. The business reality show proves to be a source of inspiration not only for aspiring entrepreneurs in the country but also serves as great content for meme creators. Some of the creative memes feature the show’s sharks scathing and hilarious comments while others include funny mashups of crossovers with various other delightful on-screen productions. Likewise, a recent mashup of Shark Tank India 2 with another popular comedy programme, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is doing rounds on the internet. The humorous video surfaced on Instagram in which the show’s lead character Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi can be seen presenting his pitch for Gada Electronics. He sells a sutli bomb called the Happy Diwali that leaves the judges in splits. Watch video.

In the meme video, Dilip Joshi, who plays TMKOC’s protagonist Jethalal, is seen entering the show as a contestant and is greeted by shark Peyush Bansal. Jethalal gave a hilarious pitch for his company, Gada Electronics, discussing the enormous value of the products he sells and has in stock. This draws some puzzled looks from the sharks, and Aman begins to dissect his pitch. He is heard making a remark on how poorly the company’s marketing has been carried out, and how none of the judges have ever heard of the company even though it has been in business for a long time.

Shark Aman Gupta inquires about expanding the business, to which Jethalal responds, “Even if I make different branches of my store, my stomach will get satisfied with just two rotis only." At the same time, shark Anupam Mittal told, “Entrepreneurship is very hard, you need to work on it." Jethalal responded to the statement with a hilarious line, “Chup reh na bhai, bandh kar teri bakwaas." The amusing video compelled viewers to laugh out loud.

“Shark Tank is back and so is Jethalal Bhai!" read the caption.

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. Reacting to this, Aman Gupta wrote, “Hahaha…love this." A user wrote, “He actually came to invest in the Sharks’ business," while another wrote, “This is the best editing ever! My god, I’m watching this on repeat." Praising the editing talent, a fan commented, “Awesome bro! Can’t imagine how many hours he invested in creating this!"

Shark Tank India Season 2 features six sharks including Amit Jain (Co-founder of Cardekho), Peyush Bansal (CEO of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Founder of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-founder of BoAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics and Namita Thapar (Head of Emcure Pharmaceuticals).

Season 2 of Shark Tank India premiered on January 2. The show airs on Sony TV every Monday to Friday at 10 p.m.

