TMKOC: Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter Talks About Fluctuating TRP of Show in Absence of Daya Ben, Nattu Kaka

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma is a show that every television viewer must have heard of. The show is ruling the television screens for the last 15 years. The kids, who were a part of the show from the beginning, have now grown up. Even other cast members have evolved a lot in terms of their looks and performance. The show is still trying to maintain its charm. However, one thing that the audience is waiting for is the comeback of Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben. One more character who the fans dearly miss in the show is Nattu Kaka. Ghanashyam Nayak played the role and died due to cancer last year.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Priya Ahuja opened up about the fluctuating TRP of the show and what impact the missing of Daya Ben and Nattu Kaka has created on the show. Priya Ahuja is the wife of TMKOC’s director Malav Rajda and she also played the role of Rita Reporter on the show. She quit the show after her pregnancy and wants to make a comeback on television soon.

In the interview given to the news portal, Priya said that the reason behind fluctuating TRPs might be due to the choices people have now. She believes that people watch other things now apart from television serials at scheduled times. However, they watch it later on online platforms.

Talking about the impact of Disha Vakani and Ghanashyam Nayak’s exit on TRP, she told the interviewer that there are loyal viewers of certain characters like these two. However, around 90 per cent of the viewers are there because of the show and they still watch it.

For the unversed, Disha took maternity leave in 2017. Since then, she hasn’t returned to the show. Late actor Ghanashyam Nayak was seen playing the role of Nattu Kaka before he lost his battle to cancer last year. If reports are to be believed, Disha will soon make a comeback on the show whereas the makers of the show are not planning to bring anyone new for the role of Nattu Kaka.

