TMKOC Producer Says He 'Harassed' Shailesh Lodha The Most As He Drops Selfie With Old Mehta Sahab

Shailesh Lodha rose to fame after he played the role of Taarak Mehta in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While it’s been months since the actor left the show, looks like fans are still missing him. Recently, TMKOC producer Malav Rajda took to his Instagram handle and dropped a selfie in which he was seen posing with Shailesh Lodha among others. Captioning the post, the producer wrote, “The person I have harassed the most in the show by saying ‘Mehta saab ko chod ke baaki sab ka pack up’."

Soon after the picture was shared, fans flooded the comment section demanding Shailesh’s comeback to the show as Mehta Sahab. “Major missing in show," one of the fans wrote. “sir aap please Shailesh sir ko vapas lane ke liye asit sir ko manaiye…. please hme ye vale mehta sahab chahiye," another person requested. “Mehta sahab ko wapis leke Aao please new wale achhe nahi hai," a third comment read.

Shailesh Lodha used to play the role of Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom. He was a part of the show ever since the beginning. However, he quit earlier this year. Reportedly, the actor was not very happy with his contract and felt that his dates were not properly used while shooting for the show. It was also said that Shailesh wanted to explore more opportunities.

After Shailesh’s exit, television actor Sachin Shroff entered the show as the new Mehta Sahab. However, his introduction had initially left netizens disappointed. Some of the fans had claimed that the makers are only ‘ruining’ the iconic show and asked them ‘not to drag it anymore’. Others had also requested makers to put an end to the show and rather telecast old episodes. Netizens had also called Sachin Shroff’s entry as new Taarak Mehta one of the ‘worst replacements’ ever.

