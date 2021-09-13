TMKOC: Raj Anadkat Refutes Munmun Dutta Dating Rumours, Says 'Think of Repercussions'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is India’s longest running television soap, which is extremely popular with netizens. The show takes place in the fictional Gokuldham housing society which is the abode to some very interesting characters. The actors, who essay these quirky characters are also quite famous, and often make headlines. Recently, it was reported that Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu and Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Ji, are dating. The reports sent the internet into a frenzy with polarising opinions on the rumoured relationships.

However, Raj now took to Instagram to pen a strongly worded statement. He wrote that the reports written by him are false and urged people to think about repercussions. He wrote, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense (sic)."

Meanwhile it was reported that despite an age-gap of nine years, Raj and Munmun are in love and their TMKOC co-stars and families know about their relationship. A source had told ETimes, “Nobody teases them. They don’t try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn’t come out till date."

Raj and Munmun had earlier fuelled rumours when they exchanged comments on each other’s photos on social media. The speculations, however, had died out before the recent reports.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar and Malav Rajda. The show also stars Dilip Joshi, Sailesh Loda, Sunayna Fozdar, and Amit Bhatt among others.

