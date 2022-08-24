TMKOC: Shailesh Lodha Not Being Replaced by Jaineeraj Rajpurohit, 'Focus Is On Finding Dayaben'

In recent times, several Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors left the popular show. While fans are already missing Disha Vakani (Dayaben), Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) and Raj Anadkat (Tappu), the hunt for new actors is currently underway. Recently, it was reported that television actor Jaineeraj Rajpurohit is being considered for the role of Taarak Mehta. However, the show’s production house has now confirmed that the news is ‘not true’.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the makers of TMKOC have confirmed that Jaineeraj Rajpurohit is not replacing Shailesh Lodha as of now. The entertainment portal claims that the makers are focusing on finding Disha Vakani’s replacement first.

This is not the first time that the makers of TMKOC have reiterated that they are finding new Dayaben. Earlier, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi also shared how fans have been ‘literally abusing’ them over Daya’s absence and added that the auditions for the iconic character are underway. “Ab yeh story ka mamla hai. We are working everything out but it will take some time. I agree that people are literally abusing us as people are emotionally attached to the show. I do think about the fans who comment online and respect their views. Daya bhabhi aayegi. While we would definitely want Disha (Vakani) to come back as Daya, we are simultaneously also auditioning for the character,” he told E-Times. Back then, he had also assured fans that Dayaben’s character will be back in the show soon.

Just a few days ago, it was also reported that actress Kajal Pisal is also being considered for the role of Dayaben. However, there is no official confirmation so far. Kajal has previously worked in several shows including Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Naagin 5 and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya among others. She was last seen in Sirf Tum.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani, who used to play the role of Dayaben has also been missing from the sitcom for almost 4 years now. In 2017, Disha went on indefinite maternity leave and since then she has not returned.

