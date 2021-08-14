TMKOC Star Jheel Mehta Aka Sonu Speaks Up Against Body Shaming in Empowering Video

Jheel Mehta, who played the adorable role of Bhide and Madhvi’s daughter Sonu in the iconic TV series Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently shared a post on her Instagram profile and it is setting goals on how to accept ourselves the way we are. The actress shared an Instagram Reel on Thursday, where she can be seen sitting in front of an mirror with texts of the kind of body shaming she faced before, starting to appear around her face.

The texts read, “You wear too much make up, you are too tall, you are not skinny enough, your teeth are so big and you should do something about your acne.” In the later part of the story, Jheel can be seen reassuring herself with positive words - “I am healthy, I am smart, I am beautiful, I am kind, I am funny.”

She spread positive vibes and slammed body shaming in her own sweet yet strong way. She made a reference to Avanti Nagral’s song Imperfect and borrowed a line from the lyrics - “Perfect is actually imperfect.” The actress also accompanied the post with a caption that aptly reflects her state of mind that it took her a long time to accept herself for the way she is, and now that she is here, it does not matter what others think. She also tagged Avanti in her post and wished that she had heard her song when she was a teenager and was undergoing body shaming. Watch her Instagram reel here:

The 26-year-old’s post was flooded with love and appreciation from her friends and fans for speaking up against the difficulties she went through as a teenager. Avanti dropped the most adorable comment on her post - “Wait I’m crying, this is so beautiful. So much love for you, Jheel. And yes, we wrote the song because we also wished we had those messages growing up! More power to you for being so (im)perfect and incredible!” Ambika Ranjankar, who worked with Jheel in the TV series, wrote, “You are much more than all this. You complete yourself.”

Jheel starred as Sonalika Aatmaran Bhide in the TV show, from 2008 to 2012. Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi played the role of her parents in the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah first aired in 2008 and is considered one of the longest-running shows in India.

