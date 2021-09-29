TMKOC Star Munmun Dutta Celebrates 34th Birthday With Her Mother at Home; See Photos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta turned a year older on September 28. The actress shared photos of her low-key birthday celebration with family on her Instagram account. The actress looked stunning in a glittering metallic dress and was all smiles for the camera.

She also penned an emotional caption for her fans, thanking them for all the love and wishes. Munmun wrote, She wrote, “Another year around the Sun. Blessed to be alive, wise and healthy. Thank you all for your love and wishes. Grateful heart. Stay happy and blessed everyone." (sic) In the photos, she posed with two giant cakes and a red rose. Her mother featured in the photos as well, along with her cat.

TMKOC: Raj Anadkat Refutes Munmun Dutta Dating Rumours, Says ‘Think of Repercussions’

Recently, it was reported that Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu on TMKOC, and Munmun Dutta were in a relationship. The reports sent the internet into a frenzy with polarising opinions on the rumoured romance.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji Raises Temperature in Bikini Pics

However, Raj took to his Instagram account to pen a strongly worded statement. He wrote that the reports written by him were “false". “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense," he wrote.

Meanwhile, it was reported that despite an age gap of nine years, Raj and Munmun were in love and their TMKOC co-stars and families knew about their relationship. A source had told ETimes, “Nobody teases them. They don’t try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn’t come out till date."

Raj and Munmun had earlier fuelled rumours when they exchanged comments on each other’s photos on social media. The speculations, however, had died out before the recent reports.

