TMKOC Star Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu Creates Stir With His Comment on Munmun Dutta's Hot Reel

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress takes the internet by storm every time she posts a picture or a video on her Instagram account. Munmun, who plays the role of Babita on TMKOC, recently made a reel on Instagram’s transition challenge. The video became an instant hit among her fans. In fact, Munmun’s TMKOC co-star Raj Anadkat aka Tapu also dropped a comment on the post. Reacting to the video, Raj aka Tapu dropped a fire, awestruck and high-five emoji. His comment created a stir on social media, with netizens trolling him for “crushing" on an older lady. One user wrote, “She is your aunt." While another said, “What is this!!"

Munmun, who became a household name with her role as Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, frequently treats fans with her stunning pictures from behind the scenes of her popular show TMKOC and her sexy photoshoots.

Munmun has been essaying the role of Babita Iyer in ‘TMKOC’ since 2008. Before this, she appeared in the 2004 TV serial ‘Hum Sab Baraati’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here