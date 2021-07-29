TMKOC Star Sonalika Joshi: I Meet Many People Who Ask for Vacant Flat in Gokuldham Society

The sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC) is one of the most favourite shows of the Indian audience. Every character of the show has become a part of the daily life of fans. With Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Tanmay Vekaria and many more talented actors in the cast, the show has been a hit for more than a decade. Amongst these wonderful performers is Sonalika Joshi who plays Madhavi Bhide in the show. In a conversation with ETimes, she recently revealed how people actually think that she has a papad and pickle business and ask her if there are any vacant flats in Gokuldham society.

She finds it funny that people think that Madhavi is her real name and Atmaram Bhide played by Mandar Chandwadkar is her actual husband. “There have also been funny incidents like they feel we are for real. I meet many people who ask if we have a vacant flat in our Gokuldham society. They feel that I run the pickle and papad business and I am a dealer who can help them with flat (laughs). Then I explain to them that it is a set and when we go inside from the balcony there is nothing inside. It is only a wall inside and it is not true. They don’t believe it,” Sonalika said.

Sonalika also said that they have received praises from a lot of people but she finds it the best when they get appreciation from the Army wives. She feels great when they say that the show helps them in dealing with the stress of staying away from their husbands. It feels good to know that the ladies consider them a part of their family. The actress feels that there is nothing bigger than these messages and blessings.

Meanwhile, of late, there have been rumours about a rift between Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, and Shailesh Lodha who essays Taarak Mehta. Joshi recently dismissed these rumours and said that people ‘cook up a story’ to grab eyeballs on social media.

