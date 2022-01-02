TMKOC Stars Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani Dance Their Hearts Out in Viral Video

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is without a doubt one of the most popular shows on Indian television, and the characters Daya and Jethalal, played by the evergreen Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakhani, are so iconic that they have been viewers favourites for over a decade. With their hilarious timing, expressions, and oration, their onscreen chemistry had always had audiences in splits.

A video from the show’s early days of filming was recently published online, in which two actors could be seen rehearsing a dance routine for the show. The power couple is dancing to the song Ek din Aap Hume Mil Jayenge from the film Yes Boss, which was a hit in the 1990s. In the video, both actors are seen practising their moves with ease and enjoying the dance.

Of course, the audience was ecstatic to see their favourite couple dancing, and it brought back memories of the show’s glorious days.

In an interview in the past with Deccan Chronicle, Disha Vakani (Daya Ben) and Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) once opened up about their relationship and discussed everything from what they enjoy to what they dislike about each other.

When asked about their off-screen relationship, Disha and Dilip acknowledged the bond. ‘We respect each other and are very skilled,’ Dilip said. We have a pleasant equation off-screen,’ he added, while Disha agrees and says they “respect" each other.

When asked if there’s something they like or dislike about each other, Dilip complimented his co-star Disha and stated, “I like and dislike the actual fact that she by no means complains. Sometimes, people ought to complain if they’re uncomfortable or have a difficulty with one thing. But she by no means complains!”, Disha, on the other hand, stated, “I just like the love that Dilip ji’s has for his household. There is nothing I dislike about him.”

The actor is overjoyed these days because his daughter, Niyati Joshi married Yashovardhan Mishra. In the photos, the talented artist can be seen jamming to dhol and music while hosting a sangeet night for his daughter in Nashik at a five-star hotel. During the function, the actor, who was dressed in a blue kurta, danced his heart out. At the pre-wedding function, ‘Taarak Mehta’ producer Asit Modi also grooved to the beats of various songs.

Dilip Joshi is said to have invited the entire cast of ‘Taarak Mehta,’ including Disha Vakahni, to his daughter’s wedding, as well as several other big names from the TV industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.