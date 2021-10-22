TMKOC’s Baga Shares Adorable Childhood Photo, Fans Shower Love

The popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years. The serial shows the happy and sad moments of a common man’s life along with a little touch of humour and the show is being liked by audiences of all ages. The strength of the show lies in the performance of the actors playing various characters in this comic series.

All the characters played by these extremely talented actors have become an integral part of the life of the fans. From Jethalal and Bhide to Tappu and Bagha each character is well known to the Indian audience. All these actors also have a huge fan following on social media as well.

Now a photo shared on Instagram by an artist from this show is being loved by fans. In the black and white photo a child is seen with a telephone receiver. This cute little baby can be seen holding the receiver of an old telephone in his hand and is looking quite adorable. This child is none other than a popular character from TMKOC, Baga, played by Tanmay Vekaria.

Posted a few months back this picture is now going viral on social media. At times the actors also post pictures from the past, known as throwback photos, which gets their fans really excited. Fans love watching the duo of Nattu Kaka and Bagha with Jethalal in TMKOC. Their funny banters leave the audience laughing.

However, the demise of actor Ghanashyam Nayak, who played Nattu Kaka, a few days ago has left the audience sad.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.