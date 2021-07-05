TMKOC's Bhide Aka Mandar Chandwadkar’s Singing Skills Impresses Everyone on Instagram

Asit Modi’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the best and longest-running sitcoms in India. The show has a lot of fans and has remained at the top of TRP charts a number of times. All the characters of the show have gained a lot of popularity, they have become a part of their fans' life. Jethalal Gada, Dayaben, Atma Ram Bhide, Taarak Mehta, Tapuare no more just names, but portrayals of people next door.

A few days ago, Mandar Chandwadkar, who dons the character of Atma Ram Tukaram Bhide in TMKOC, posted a video on his Instagram handle where he is singing SP Balasubrahmanyam’s song. The name of the song was Sach Mere Yaar Hai. The actor was asked to sing the song by the director of the show, Malav Rajda. The Instagram post shows how Mandar is not just a talented actor, but also a great singer.

Mandar mentioned that he misses the legendary singer while singing the song. His caption had a number of hashtags like "#spbala, #singers, #keepsupporting." His video received a lot of praises from not just his fans, but also his co-actors. While the director commented “I just love the way you sing," Palak Sindhwani who plays Bhide’s daughter Sonu in the show praised him with a heart and some clap emoticons.

The cast of the show was shooting in Daman as there were restrictions on shooting in Bombay. They seem to have had a lot of fun off-screen as well as the cast celebrated each other’s birthdays and had a good time in the pool together. The team stayed in a luxurious hotel in Daman and made the most of their time in the beautiful place.

Now, since the restrictions on shooting in Mumbai are getting lifted, all the production houses are coming back to their original sets.

