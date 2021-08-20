TMKOC’s Dayaben Dances in Crop Top And Mini Skirt in This Throwback Video

Popular actress of Indian Television Disha Vakani rose to fame with her character Dayaben in the hit Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress has a lot of fan following on social media. Her photos and videos often go viral on social media. Similarly, recently one of her throwback videos has taken over the internet. In this old video a completely different version of the actress can be seen. This video of Disha was uploaded on YouTube in 2016.

Disha can be seen dancing in a crop top and mini skirt in this video. The video has already received over 14 lakh views on YouTube. Disha started her career with Gujrati theatre and is now a well-known face in every Indian household. The actress’s acting and her unique way of talking in the hit sitcom TMKOC made her the comedy queen of television but before this show Disha went through a lot of struggle.

She has worked hard to reach the place where she is now. Many people are not aware of the fact that the actress has worked in some B grade films as well. Disha gave some very bold scenes in the film ‘Kamsin: The Untouched’ which came in the year 1997.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Disha to come back on her show TMKOC. The actress went away on a maternity break from the show and has not returned back since then. There have been a number of speculations about her coming back on the show but nothing really has happened yet. The fans of the show have terribly been missing their Dayaben on screen.

Let’s hope that the audience will soon be able to see their favourite actress on screen either back in her famous character or with some other interesting project.

