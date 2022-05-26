TMKOC's Dilip Joshi On Dayaben's Return To The Show: 'Have Been Shooting Without Disha Since 5 Years'

The reports of Dayaben returning to the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently made headlines. Now, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the popular sitcom has also reacted to the same. In a recent interview, Dilip was asked if he misses Dayaben. To this, the actor mentioned that they have been shooting for the show without Disha Vakani (who used to play the role of Dayaben) for over five years now. He also added that only the production house of the show can confirm if they are planning to get on board a new Dayaben.

“It has been five years since Disha has been on a break from the show. Now, whether she will come back or not, only the production house knows and I would not like to get into it. Also, I am happy that the viewers continue to shower the same love and attention that they used to when Daya was shooting,” he told E-Times.

Dilip Joshi has been shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over 10 years now. He also talked about the same and mentioned how the show is still being loved by the audience even after years. “The show is running for the past 10 years and if it was not entertaining viewers or if the gags were not working, the makers would not have continued. But, as an actor, I am enjoying shooting for the show and as a viewer, I feel Taarak Mehta…. continues to be entertaining,” he added.

Recently, TMKOC’s producer Asit Kumar Modi confirmed that fans will get to see Dayaben soon in the show. He also revealed that there are plans of getting Dayaben back to screen this year only. “We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and audience will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi,” he told E-Times.

