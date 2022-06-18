TMKOC's Dilip Joshi Talks About Dayaben's Absence, Says 'Jetha Will Get To See Acche Din Too'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which premiered in 2008, is one of the longest-running and most popular Hindi comedy shows. From the very first episode of the show, Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani, who played the roles of Jethalal and Dayaben respectively, have been entertaining fans with their hilarious banter. However, it was in 2017 that Disha went on indefinite maternity leave and since then she has not returned to the show. Since then fans have been missing their favourite character and are worried about who would fill her shoes.

In a recent interview, Dilip Joshi also opened up about Disha Vakani’s absence from the show. “I don’t know what Asit bhai wants. Let’s just hope Jetha will get to see acche din too. I got to work with Disha for almost 10 years. From day one, our tuning and chemistry were perfect. And we had a lot of fun together. We did a lot of great scenes together. You can see them in older episodes,” he told E-Times.

Being all praise for her, Dilip added, “In comedy, she had that uninhibited approach that female artistes rarely have. She was wonderful. She was fun to watch not just as a fellow actor, but also as an audience.”

Recently, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi also talked about bringing Dayaben back and mentioned that the auditions for the same are currently underway. “We are auditioning for a replacement. As a maker, I want that Dayaben should be back. Our efforts are on. Aane waale kuchh mahino mein Daya bhabhi bhi dikh jayengi, aur bhi bahot kuch dikhega. Dayaben can not return overnight, we will have to create a zabardast re-entry for her since she has been missing for a long time,” he had said. Following this, the reports of Hum Paanch fame Rakhi Vijay being shortlisted for the role of Dayaben also made headlines. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

