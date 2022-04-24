TMKOC’s Jethalal Aka Dilip Joshi, Johny Lever Attend Rakesh Bedi’s Daughter’s Wedding; Watch Videos

Rakesh Bedi’s daughter Ridhima Bedi got married a day back. On this special occasion, the actor invited his colleagues from the industry to be a part, and to bless the newlyweds. This included his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, Johny Lever, Mukesh Rishi and Guddi Maruti.

In one of the videos shared by Paparazzo Viral Bhayani, we can see TMKOC co-stars Rakesh Bedi and Dilip Joshi pose together, along with the newlyweds. His wife Jaymala Joshi was also present. See the video here:

Viral had shared another video, where all the stars of the 90s can be seen sharing the frame. It included actors like Avtar Gill, Guddi Maruti, Rajesh Puri, Johny Lever, Gopi Bhalla and Mukesh Rishi posing alongside Rakesh Bedi. Here’s the video:

Fans erupted in joy after seeing the video as it captured all the talented stars in one frame.

Ridhima has made her acting debut with Troydin Gomes and Arif Syed’s new single Teri Kahaaniyaan.

Rakesh Bedi had joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020. He plays the character of Babulal, the short-tempered boss of Taarak Mehta, played by Shailesh Lodha. Earlier in an interview, Rakesh Bedi had revealed, “I was narrated this role 12 years ago when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began. I am playing the role of Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha’s boss, the character is part of the actual story also in the book. It is a very important role. But things did not materalise as the story did not go in that direction and it was more about Jethalal. This time when the shooting started once again started I was called. The show will see a change and my character will be introduced. My character was always part of the show, but it was never introduced or explored.”

Congratulations to the Bedi family.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.