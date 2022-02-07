TMKOC's Munmun Dutta Interrogated For Four Hours In Casteist Slur Case, Released On Bail: Report

Munmun Dutta, best known as Babita ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah, was interrogated recently with regard to her casteist slur used in a video last year. Last summer, Munmun came under fire after she used a slur in one of her YouTube videos. While the actress had issued an apology at the time, an FIR was lodged against her in Hissar, Haryana.

On Monday, a Dainik Bhaskar report stated that Munmun was interrogated at the Hansi police station in Haryana. She appeared before the investigating officer, DSP Vinod Shankar, as per the orders given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The report added that Munmun was questioned for four hours. She was then released on bail. Munmun had previously applied for an anticipatory bail plea on January 28 but it was rejected by the special court set up under the SC/ST Act in Hisar.

Last year, after she was slammed for using the slur, Munmun issued an apology. She blamed ‘language barrier’ for her ignorance. In a statement issued on her Instagram account, Munmun said, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings."

“Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation. She concluded, “I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret for the same," she added. Her apology did not go down well with a section of social media users.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.