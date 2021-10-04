TMKOC's Munmun Dutta Remembers 'Nattu Kaka' Ghanshyam Nayak: Too Many Memories

A day after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak passed away after battling cancer, his co-star actress Munmun Dutta remembered him with a series of throwback pictures and an emotional note. Nayak played the role of Nattu Kaka in the long-running comedy show since its inception in 2008, whereas Munmun plays the character of Babita Ji. He was aged 76.

Munmun’s post read, “Kaka 💔 🙏🏻.The first picture is the last time that I met him. His fighting spirit and inspirational words, in the face of adversity , is what I remember the most. He said 2 shlokas in Sanskrit to tell us how his pronunciation is absolutely perfect and clear after recovering from chemo and we gave him a standing ovation 👏🏻 on the set..He would always have the best things to say about our set, our unit and our team. It was his second ‘HOME’. He would fondly call me ‘Dikri’ and considered me his daughter. He shared so much laughter with all of us. I fondly remember him sharing his struggle stories from his younger days."

It continued, “Have been a celebrated artist all his life. More than anything, I will always remember him as this absolutely genuine and a ‘cute’ person when he spoke..The last year has been so difficult on him due to his deteriorating health. Inspite of it, he wanted to keep working and stay positive always..Too many memories, too many great things to write about you .I was blessed to know you for the past 13 years Kaka 🙏🏻 You will always be remembered by me and many ,whose life you touched as an artist ❤️.I hope you’re in a better place now .Heaven is brighter today because of you ❤️🙏🏻.From,Moon 🙏🏻(sic)"

TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed the news on social media and wrote, “Our beloved Nattu Kaka is no longer with us." Nayak was battling cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. He was also shooting for the show on and off while undergoing treatment for his condition.

Nayak was also part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot in May for some days when the crew had shifted to Daman amid Covid second wave and surge in cases. He was working with permission from his doctors who were monitoring his condition. The actor had developed a lump in his throat in September last year. He had also undergone surgery for the same. However, in April this year, he was diagnosed with knots in his throat and was undergoing chemotherapy since then. The news of his cancer was confirmed by his son Vikas.

In one of his last interviews, Ghanshyam had asserted that he wanted to shoot till his last breath and had absolutely no problem in learning and delivering dialogues.

